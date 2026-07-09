188,030 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,700,000 after buying an additional 617,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATAT. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.74 million. Analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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