18,844 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.47 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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