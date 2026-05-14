18,980 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Bought by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,980 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $628.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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