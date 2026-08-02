190,068 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 190,068 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $23,622,000. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Walmart stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.42 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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