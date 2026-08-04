19,015 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 791.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,408,000 after buying an additional 918,219 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 352,015 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4,959.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 227,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 223,155 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $6,425,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,281.67. The trade was a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,986.40. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Up 7.4%

PRLB stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Proto Labs's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Proto Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Proto Labs wasn't on the list.

While Proto Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here