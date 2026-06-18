19,017 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Asset One Wealth Management LLC

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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