19,144 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,144 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BorgWarner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BWA opened at $63.84 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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