19,768 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $7,303,060.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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