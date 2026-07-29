19,800 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Acquired by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Encore Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,325.2% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8%

VLO stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $320.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.71.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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