1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1ST Source Bank's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $939.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $996.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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