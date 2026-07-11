200,000 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.26% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

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YETI Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 512,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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