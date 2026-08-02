2,028 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Krane Financial Solutions LLC

Krane Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Krane Financial Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day moving average of $397.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $420.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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