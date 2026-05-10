204,055 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 204,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 876,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

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Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $12.95 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 678.50% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Further Reading

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