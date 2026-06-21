206,410 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $32,966,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX remains a standout off-price retailer, with same-store sales up 6% in the latest quarter and strength across its major banners. Management also sees room for more than 1,800 additional stores, including expansion in home furnishings, which supports a longer growth runway.

TJX remains a standout off-price retailer, with same-store sales up 6% in the latest quarter and strength across its major banners. Management also sees room for more than 1,800 additional stores, including expansion in home furnishings, which supports a longer growth runway. Positive Sentiment: The company’s cash flow is supporting share buybacks and dividend growth, which can boost shareholder returns and help offset share count dilution over time. 3 Retail Winners Using Cash Flow to Stay Ahead (TJX)

The company’s cash flow is supporting share buybacks and dividend growth, which can boost shareholder returns and help offset share count dilution over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also emphasize TJX’s consistent execution, including record earnings, rising same-store sales, and an expanding international strategy as Ernie Herrman pushes the business beyond the U.S.

Recent articles also emphasize TJX’s consistent execution, including record earnings, rising same-store sales, and an expanding international strategy as Ernie Herrman pushes the business beyond the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are comparing TJX’s reliable performance with its premium valuation, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the company’s strong fundamentals. TJX Is a Reliable Off-Price Retailer, But for Investors, Is the Premium Too High?

Analysts and market commentators are comparing TJX’s reliable performance with its premium valuation, suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the company’s strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Another update noted TJX was up about 4% since its last earnings report and is being watched to see whether earnings estimates keep moving higher, which could influence the stock’s next move. TJX (TJX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

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