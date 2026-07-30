21,000 Shares in Plexus Corp. $PLXS Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,306,423.50. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,519,183. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q3 results beat expectations: Plexus reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.90 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $1.31 billion exceeded expectations by about $80 million. Plexus Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Plexus reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.90 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $1.31 billion exceeded expectations by about $80 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong growth and optimistic outlook: Revenue increased roughly 28% year over year, while management issued fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the $2.09 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was at or above expectations. Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increased roughly 28% year over year, while management issued fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the $2.09 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was at or above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million, operating profit increased 14.3% to $61.3 million, and cash and equivalents climbed 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Plexus Q3 2026 Earnings

Gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million, operating profit increased 14.3% to $61.3 million, and cash and equivalents climbed 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings coverage contains differing figures because some reports emphasize non-GAAP results while others cite GAAP results. Investors are likely focusing on the quality of earnings and the gap between adjusted and reported profitability. Key Metrics for Plexus Q3 Earnings

The earnings coverage contains differing figures because some reports emphasize non-GAAP results while others cite GAAP results. Investors are likely focusing on the quality of earnings and the gap between adjusted and reported profitability. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings missed: Reported EPS was $1.58 versus the $2.13 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million. This likely offset the adjusted EPS beat. Plexus Quarterly Earnings Results

Reported EPS was $1.58 versus the $2.13 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million. This likely offset the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant reported no insider purchases and 43 insider sales during the past six months, including substantial selling by executives. While these transactions may reflect routine diversification, they could weigh on sentiment. Plexus Insider Trading Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Plexus's revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report).

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