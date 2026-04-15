211,672 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211,672 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.54 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $252,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $987,195.52. This represents a 20.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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