21,535 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,535 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. First Solar makes up about 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in First Solar by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $297,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,117,228 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.49.

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Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $1,516,106.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at $17,983,826.91. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $233.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.09 and a 12 month high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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