221,256 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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