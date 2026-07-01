22,260 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,260 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 928,469 shares of company stock valued at $82,947,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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