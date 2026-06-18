22,303 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,303 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $170,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $70,212,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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