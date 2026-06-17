22,674 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by BLKBRD Asset Management LP

BLKBRD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,674 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Oracle accounts for about 5.9% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

ORCL opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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