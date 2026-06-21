22,956 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Acquired by Worthington Financial Partners LLC

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,956 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.4% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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