229,728 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $77,611,000. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of OP Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 54.4% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $788.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,213.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 EPS for the current year.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,084.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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