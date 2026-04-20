231,103 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Acquired by Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. NU makes up about 1.8% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NU by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 850,924 shares of the company's stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,367 shares of the company's stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,367 shares of the company's stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NU opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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