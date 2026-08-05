2,315 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,315 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $849.47 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $816.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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