2,361,012 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,687,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.21% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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