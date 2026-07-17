2,366 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $469.08 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $461.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here