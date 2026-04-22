23,741 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

WFC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $64.71 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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