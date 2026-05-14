2,400 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $923.10 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.68 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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