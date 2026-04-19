2,463 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.0%

STX stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $553.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $422.54 and its 200 day moving average is $334.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $480.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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