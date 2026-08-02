2,505 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Bought by Dala Group LLC

Dala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Dala Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,639,000. Amundi increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,174,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,158,000 after purchasing an additional 703,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 536.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,138 shares of the company's stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 448,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 215.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 653,423 shares of the company's stock worth $271,950,000 after purchasing an additional 446,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $455.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.95 and a 200-day moving average of $452.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

Key Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $570.00 to $566.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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