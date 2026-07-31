251,000 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. $VG Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 251,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Venture Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,578,887.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Cothran sold 31,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $457,270.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock valued at $58,670,384. 84.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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