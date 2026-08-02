25,200 Shares in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock worth $114,769,000 after buying an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,292,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 559,087 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,448,000 after buying an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,892,000. Finally, Whitebark Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,229,000.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.9%

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Durable Capital Partners recently purchased approximately 153,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance for about $9.1 million, increasing its position. The buying activity may signal confidence from a major institutional investor.

Durable Capital Partners recently purchased approximately 153,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance for about $9.1 million, increasing its position. The buying activity may signal confidence from a major institutional investor. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reaffirmed its Hold rating on Goosehead Insurance, indicating limited conviction at current valuation levels. The broader analyst consensus also remains “Hold,” with a target price near the stock’s recent trading range. J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on Goosehead Insurance

J.P. Morgan reaffirmed its rating on Goosehead Insurance, indicating limited conviction at current valuation levels. The broader analyst consensus also remains “Hold,” with a target price near the stock’s recent trading range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholders reported selling a combined 137,519 shares worth approximately $9.5 million. The largest transaction was a 125,000-share sale by the Robyn Jones Descendants Mark at an average price of $69.71, followed by additional sales from the same holder, Adrienne Kebodeaux and The Bear Irrevocable Trust. Although the Jones descendants still own roughly 6.87 million shares, the sales could reinforce concerns about insider confidence and increase near-term supply. Goosehead Insurance Insider Sales Filing

Major shareholders reported selling a combined 137,519 shares worth approximately $9.5 million. The largest transaction was a 125,000-share sale by the Robyn Jones Descendants Mark at an average price of $69.71, followed by additional sales from the same holder, Adrienne Kebodeaux and The Bear Irrevocable Trust. Although the Jones descendants still own roughly 6.87 million shares, the sales could reinforce concerns about insider confidence and increase near-term supply. Negative Sentiment: Goosehead’s latest quarterly results were mixed: earnings of $0.64 per share exceeded the $0.47 consensus estimate, but revenue of $95.63 million missed expectations of $103.30 million. Revenue nevertheless increased 20.6% year over year. With the stock trading at an elevated earnings multiple, investors may be particularly sensitive to signs of slower growth or further revenue disappointments.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 280,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,257,760.40. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston purchased 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.56 per share, with a total value of $99,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $277,368. The trade was a 56.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 166,523 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,378 and have sold 346,135 shares valued at $18,129,533. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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