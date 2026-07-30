Go Pro
→ Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

252,588 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tri Locum Partners LP purchased 252,588 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter, valued at approximately $17.7 million. The stake represents about 0.59% of Tarsus and 2.5% of Tri Locum’s portfolio, while institutions and hedge funds collectively own 90.01% of the company.
  • Tarsus insiders sold shares recently, including transactions by an insider and the CEO totaling roughly $1.49 million. The sales were made to cover tax obligations or under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; insiders retain 9.64% ownership.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $90.50 versus a recent share price of $58.52. Tarsus also exceeded quarterly revenue and adjusted EPS expectations, reporting $162.05 million in revenue and an EPS loss of $0.16.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,719,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.59% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 14,396 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $877,436.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,020.95. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 847,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,193,846.05. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,850 shares of company stock worth $2,452,821. Insiders own 9.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.60 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines