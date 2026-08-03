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253,066 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
CoreCivic logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Empowered Funds LLC acquired 253,066 CoreCivic shares during the first quarter, worth approximately $4.8 million and representing about 0.26% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 85.13% of CXW.
  • CoreCivic shares opened at $29.86, near the upper end of their 52-week range of $15.73 to $32.69. The stock has a $2.95 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 24.28.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and a $36.20 price target, although Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “Hold.” Recent targets include $35 from UBS and Noble Financial and $40 from Northland Securities.
  • Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic.

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,066 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CoreCivic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised CoreCivic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on CoreCivic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CXW

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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