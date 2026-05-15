25,398 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,398 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029.

Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029. Positive Sentiment: The company launched agentOS and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities.

The company launched and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative.

Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets.

The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst price-target cut to $40 from Rothschild & Co Redburn reflects lingering skepticism about the stock’s near-term recovery.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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