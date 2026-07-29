25,400 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Acquired by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Encore Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Is the Market Mispricing ServiceNow's AI Future?

ServiceNow’s second-quarter performance remains a key bullish argument: revenue grew 24% year over year to $3.99 billion, earnings exceeded estimates, large-deal activity accelerated, and management raised its full-year outlook. The company also reported more than $1 billion in annual contract value from its AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. ServiceNow Is Building an AI Business for Enterprises

Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing ServiceNow as an AI beneficiary rather than an AI-disruption victim. Its workflow automation platform, enterprise AI products, and potential shift toward consumption-based pricing could create additional revenue as customers deploy more AI-driven work. Positive Sentiment: The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. ServiceNow’s Q2 Earnings Showed It’s More Than an AI Stock

The company’s expanding cybersecurity business is being highlighted as another potential growth engine beyond AI, while a new integration from IP Fabric could strengthen ServiceNow’s configuration-management database offering and customer value proposition. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. ServiceNow's Revenue Growth Is Accelerating

ServiceNow remains a popular “value” and turnaround discussion among analysts after falling substantially this year. The stock’s valuation is more attractive than before, but its elevated earnings multiple means investors still require sustained growth and successful AI monetization. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow cut hundreds of jobs as part of a global restructuring and efficiency push. While the reductions may improve operating discipline and align with CEO Bill McDermott’s focus on streamlining workflows, they also signal cost pressures and broader uncertainty across the software sector. ServiceNow Cuts Jobs Amid Global Restructuring and AI Focus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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