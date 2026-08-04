2,568 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,850. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record demand for AI and advanced chips is keeping TSM in focus. Its dominant foundry position and ability to manufacture leading-edge processors make it a key supplier for the continuing AI infrastructure buildout. Taiwan Semiconductor in Focus as Chip Demand Hits Records

Record demand for AI and advanced chips is keeping TSM in focus. Its dominant foundry position and ability to manufacture leading-edge processors make it a key supplier for the continuing AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith’s investor commentary highlights TSM’s technological lead, reinforcing the investment case that its manufacturing capabilities and scale are difficult for rivals to replicate. TSM’s Technological Lead in Semiconductors

Fundsmith’s investor commentary highlights TSM’s technological lead, reinforcing the investment case that its manufacturing capabilities and scale are difficult for rivals to replicate. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TSM’s roughly $100 billion Arizona investment as a long-term growth opportunity. Expanding U.S. production could improve customer access and diversify manufacturing, while several years of expected AI-chip growth support the company’s earnings outlook. TSM’s Arizona Investment

Analysts continue to view TSM’s roughly $100 billion Arizona investment as a long-term growth opportunity. Expanding U.S. production could improve customer access and diversify manufacturing, while several years of expected AI-chip growth support the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with ASML presents TSM as the more direct way to participate in AI-chip production because of its dominant foundry market share, although both companies benefit from semiconductor investment. ASML vs. TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $406.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $427.19 and its 200 day moving average is $385.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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