25,856 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.07 and a 1 year high of $267.31. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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