26,294 Shares in Medline $MDLN Bought by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Medline accounts for 0.1% of Mass General Brigham Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,544,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,236,000.

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Medline Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLN opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Medline has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $50.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.86.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medline will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medline from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.62.

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Medline Company Profile

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

See Also

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