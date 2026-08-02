276,000 Shares in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. $EPRX Acquired by DV Trading LLC

DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. DV Trading LLC owned 0.46% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,005 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,965,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,068,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 660,375 shares of the company's stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares during the period.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 19.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $416.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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