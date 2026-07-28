276,100 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 276,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 362.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $101.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Ambarella from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Consumer Edge restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Up 0.2%

AMBA stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 2,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $200,284.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,098 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,241.26. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 773,607 shares in the company, valued at $69,686,518.56. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 91,419 shares of company stock worth $7,591,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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