27,807 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,055.68 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,028.09 and its 200 day moving average is $859.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $482.20 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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