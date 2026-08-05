2,797 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Purchased by Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $408.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $412.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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