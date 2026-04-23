2,813 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Purchased by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,813 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

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Littelfuse Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $394.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.21 and a fifty-two week high of $403.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $352.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,124,948.56. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total value of $2,853,756.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,193.95. This trade represents a 59.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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