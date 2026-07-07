28,469 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

J stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 159,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,563. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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