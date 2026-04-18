284,863 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.16% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,793,401 shares of the company's stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 435,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company's stock worth $31,208,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,932 shares of the company's stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 327,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Trading Up 5.5%

NMRK opened at $16.53 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $998.86 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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