2,854 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Bought by SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,294,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $427,250,000 after buying an additional 287,590 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $415.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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