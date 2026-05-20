293,167 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The business had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 238.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report).

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