29,328 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,328 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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